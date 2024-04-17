Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,750 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,934.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,591 shares of company stock worth $2,750,783. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

