Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
HASI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 345,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,722. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.