Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

HASI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 345,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,722. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

