CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Stock Down 2.4 %

PMTS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 4,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.94. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Report on PMTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.