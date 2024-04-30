Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
Shares of DAIPF remained flat at C$32.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Daihen has a 1 year low of C$28.08 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.31.
Daihen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daihen
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.