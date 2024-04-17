Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 25% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 169,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 635,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

