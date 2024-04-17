DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

FICO opened at $1,152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $686.08 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,259.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

