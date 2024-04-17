DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

