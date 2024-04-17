United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

