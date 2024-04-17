DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

