Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,133,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

