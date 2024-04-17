Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,509 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,734,000 after buying an additional 369,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

NYSE:COF opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

