First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. 215,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

