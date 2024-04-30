Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

NSSC stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 323,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,089. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.