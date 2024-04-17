Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,982,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 10,810,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,039.8 days.

Fortescue Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Fortescue has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Fortescue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

