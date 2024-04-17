Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Reduced by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

G stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

