1,200 Shares in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.