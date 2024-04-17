IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $688.91 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $688.91 million and $15.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.