Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,059,000 after purchasing an additional 818,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

