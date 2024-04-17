Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Capital Stock Performance
LON CAPD opened at GBX 93 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.84. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.
About Capital
