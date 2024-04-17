Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital Stock Performance

LON CAPD opened at GBX 93 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.84. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

