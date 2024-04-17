Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.31 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.31. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

