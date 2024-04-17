Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,472. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,645.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

