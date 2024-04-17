Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FSK opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

