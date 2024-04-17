Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JHML stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

