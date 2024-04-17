Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 3,406,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,507. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

