Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,445. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

