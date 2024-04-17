Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $390,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SDY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. 31,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,286. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

