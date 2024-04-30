Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 311,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,051. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,991,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,782 shares in the company, valued at $39,991,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

