Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 44,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

