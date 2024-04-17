Short Interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Increases By 9.5%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

GEN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,026. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.80 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

