Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.84

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 3579406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Superdry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.39.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

