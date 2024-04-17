SVB Wealth LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.