SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

