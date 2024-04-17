Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 35,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,523. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

