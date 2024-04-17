Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,277 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. 409,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

