Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

C stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,211,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.