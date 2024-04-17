Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.
Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %
C stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,211,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652,338. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
