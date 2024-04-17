United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB stock opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

