1,300 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $179.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

