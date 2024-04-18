Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 4,168 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

