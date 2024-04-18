Sfmg LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

