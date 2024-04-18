1,380 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.43. 1,126,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,835,666 shares of company stock worth $947,456,630 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

