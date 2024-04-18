Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.84. 659,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

