Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AND. CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.93.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8453564 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
