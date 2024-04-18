Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.