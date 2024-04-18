Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of HD opened at $332.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
