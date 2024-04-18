Bank of America Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $23.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.21.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

