Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

CARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARM stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

