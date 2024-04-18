Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,089 ($13.56) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.23).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entain
Entain Trading Up 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
