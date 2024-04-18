Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $17.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.96. The stock had a trading volume of 781,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,798. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

