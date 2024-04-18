Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.