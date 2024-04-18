Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DX. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.