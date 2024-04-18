Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DX. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

DX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 196,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.91 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.